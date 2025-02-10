President Murmu Graces Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu made her presence felt at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. Her arrival was marked by a warm reception from the state's Governor, Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. The Rashtrapati Bhavan took to social media platform X to announce the significant visit.

During her stay, President Murmu is anticipated to engage in the sacred ritual of a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the fabled confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. Adding to the cultural significance of her visit, the President was seen feeding migratory birds near the famed confluence.

In a related event earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to Prayagraj along with his family, participating in the same sacred practice at the Triveni Sangam. Dhami expressed his honor at this spiritual opportunity, and confirmed that preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar are underway. Noteworthy, the Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed more than 420 million attendees, marking itself as a historic gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)