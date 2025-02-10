Golden Rules: Ensuring Fair Practices in Gold Loan Auctions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday that the government will take action against any violations found in the gold loan auction processes conducted by banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). During the Lok Sabha's Question Hour, she emphasized that both NBFCs and Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) adhere to similar regulations.

The minister highlighted the robust processes in place to ensure proper handling when borrowers fail to repay gold loans. Banks and NBFCs are required to follow a well-defined series of steps, which include issuing multiple notices to defaulters. If repayment is not forthcoming, the lender must proceed with an auction while adhering to these guidelines.

Sitharaman stated that while the regulations are generally followed, the ministry is ready to address any specific instances of non-compliance. She also noted the continued high demand for gold among Indian households and small businesses, viewing it as a safe and liquid asset.

