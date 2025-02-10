Insecticides (India) Ltd: Profits Soar by 41.7% Amid Lower Expenses

Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) has recorded a significant 41.7% growth in its net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 17.36 crore, a notable increase from the Rs 12.25 crore achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's total income remained stable at Rs 357.70 crore, compared to Rs 357.94 crore a year earlier, as disclosed in a regulatory filing. This growth in profits is largely attributed to reduced expenses, which decreased to Rs 335.79 crore from the previous year's Rs 342.14 crore in FY24.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of IIL, expressed optimism for the future, citing favorable factors such as a strong monsoon, increased reservoir levels, and enhanced crop sowing. Furthermore, new government policies aimed at boosting farmer income and agricultural output are expected to provide additional momentum to the company's growth trajectory.

