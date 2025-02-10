Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Custody Parole to Jailed MP for Parliamentary Sessions

The Delhi High Court granted custody parole to Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, accused in a terror funding case, allowing him to attend parliament sessions. Strict conditions were imposed, including a prohibition on media interactions. The decision comes amid delays in the adjudication of his bail application and jurisdictional disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:06 IST
Delhi Court Grants Custody Parole to Jailed MP for Parliamentary Sessions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted custody parole to Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, who is currently detained in connection with a terror funding case, to attend the current parliament session. The court sanctioned his temporary release under strict conditions, ensuring he will be escorted by police under tight security during his outings on February 11 and 13.

Leading the court bench, Justice Vikas Mahajan emphasized that during his parole, the MP is barred from using electronic communication devices and interacting with the media. This parole decision arose due to delays in the adjudication of his bail application, caused by jurisdictional issues regarding the designation of a competent court to hear his case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed Engineer's parole request, citing its generic nature and lack of specified duties he intends to fulfill in parliament. The agency also raised concerns about adherence to third-party norms and the logistical challenge of armed escorts in parliamentary premises. Meanwhile, Engineer's legal counsel argued that his participation is crucial for addressing regional issues in the limited time left in the parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025