Delhi Court Grants Custody Parole to Jailed MP for Parliamentary Sessions

The Delhi High Court has granted custody parole to Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, who is currently detained in connection with a terror funding case, to attend the current parliament session. The court sanctioned his temporary release under strict conditions, ensuring he will be escorted by police under tight security during his outings on February 11 and 13.

Leading the court bench, Justice Vikas Mahajan emphasized that during his parole, the MP is barred from using electronic communication devices and interacting with the media. This parole decision arose due to delays in the adjudication of his bail application, caused by jurisdictional issues regarding the designation of a competent court to hear his case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed Engineer's parole request, citing its generic nature and lack of specified duties he intends to fulfill in parliament. The agency also raised concerns about adherence to third-party norms and the logistical challenge of armed escorts in parliamentary premises. Meanwhile, Engineer's legal counsel argued that his participation is crucial for addressing regional issues in the limited time left in the parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)