Brave STF Jawans Honoured After Fierce Bijapur Encounter

A tribute ceremony honoured two STF jawans martyred in a Bijapur encounter where 31 Naxals were neutralised. Officials, including Chhattisgarh DGP and Union Home Minister, commended the bravery of the jawans, pledging continued efforts against Naxalism. The operation led to the recovery of weapons and explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:26 IST
Brave STF Jawans Honoured After Fierce Bijapur Encounter
Wreath laying ceremony held in Bijapur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Monday to honour the two Special Task Force (STF) jawans who were martyred during a fierce encounter with Naxals in Bijapur, where 31 Naxals were neutralised. Tributes were paid to the martyred jawans in recognition of their bravery.

Chhattisgarh DGP Arun Deo Gautam attended the ceremony, expressing gratitude for the jawans' bravery. He stated, 'We have gathered here to pay tributes to our martyred jawans... The martyrdom of these brave jawans has resulted in the huge success of this operation and the STF neutralized 31 Naxals... Such operations will go on till the time armed Naxals are there in the region... We are fully equipped to deal with all kinds of situations.'

The encounter took place on February 9 in the forests of the National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Two security personnel were killed and two others injured in the gunfight. The operation also led to the recovery of weapons and explosives.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah later praised security forces for neutralising 31 Naxalites, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers. 'Today we have lost two of our brave soldiers in the effort to end anti-human Naxalism. This country will always be indebted to these heroes,' Shah stated.

Shah added, 'I also reiterate my resolve that before 31 March 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country, so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it.' The injured personnel admitted to Raipur Hospital are reportedly out of danger.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the security forces on neutralizing 31 Naxals in a significant operation against Maoists in the Indravati National Park area of Bijapur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

