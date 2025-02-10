Left Menu

Quick Loans for Farmers: Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, advocated for a rapid loan approval system for farmers during a State Level Bankers' Committee meeting. Highlighting shifts in agricultural practices, he urged banks to adapt and actively support modern farming techniques and horticulture, ensuring no farmer suicides in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:30 IST
Quick Loans for Farmers: Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed a fast-track loan approval process aimed at empowering the state's farmers. During a State Level Bankers' Committee meeting held in Amaravati, Naidu emphasized that banks should sanction loans to eligible farmers within a mere 15 minutes of application.

The chief minister urged financial institutions to adapt to the evolving agricultural landscape, which is increasingly seeing a shift from traditional farming to horticulture. Naidu advocated for greater financial support for horticulturists, especially those cultivating commercially important crops, and called for the promotion of natural farming techniques.

Addressing the issue of farmer suicides, Naidu underscored the need for preventive measures to avert such tragedies. He further urged banks to cooperate with ongoing investigations into past irregularities and align with the TDP-led NDA government's Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, targeting substantial economic growth for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025