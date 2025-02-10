Quick Loans for Farmers: Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh

In a landmark initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed a fast-track loan approval process aimed at empowering the state's farmers. During a State Level Bankers' Committee meeting held in Amaravati, Naidu emphasized that banks should sanction loans to eligible farmers within a mere 15 minutes of application.

The chief minister urged financial institutions to adapt to the evolving agricultural landscape, which is increasingly seeing a shift from traditional farming to horticulture. Naidu advocated for greater financial support for horticulturists, especially those cultivating commercially important crops, and called for the promotion of natural farming techniques.

Addressing the issue of farmer suicides, Naidu underscored the need for preventive measures to avert such tragedies. He further urged banks to cooperate with ongoing investigations into past irregularities and align with the TDP-led NDA government's Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, targeting substantial economic growth for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)