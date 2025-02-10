McDonald's Surpasses Expectations With Global Sales Boost

On Monday, McDonald's revealed a surprise jump in global comparable sales during the fourth quarter, fueled by demand for affordable menu items in markets like the Middle East, Japan, and China. Its stock surged almost 5% in early trading, even as U.S. sales stumbled amid an E. coli outbreak and cautious consumer spending.

Fast-food chains may be seeing demand recovery in the Middle East after informal boycotts over perceived pro-Israeli positions in the Gaza conflict. This growth in Middle Eastern markets helped counterbalance weakness in the U.S., where McDonald's saw its sharpest sales decline of 1.4% since the pandemic began.

Despite challenges, McDonald's continued to attract budget-conscious customers through value deals such as the $5 meal deal. While these strategies lift store visits, they could strain long-term earnings, warned analysts. The fast-food giant remains focused on expanding its global presence, eyeing 50,000 units by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)