Tragedy in Central Delhi: Love Leads to Heartbreaking End

In a tragic incident in central Delhi, a young man took his own life after finding out that the woman he loved was engaged to someone else. The 24-year-old victim, identified as Shiraj, hanged himself at his residence in the Turkman Gate area.

Police investigations revealed that Shiraj, originally from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, worked at a bakery. He was deeply troubled by the fact that he could not marry his brother's sister-in-law, who was set to marry another man. This emotional turmoil purportedly led to his tragic decision.

Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected in Shiraj's death, although an investigation is ongoing. On the day of the incident, Shiraj had an argument with his roommate, Mobin, regarding his situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)