NRC Faces Crisis: U.S. Aid Freeze Leaves Humanitarian Work in Jeopardy

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) announced on Monday its decision to suspend several humanitarian operations across nearly 20 nations following U.S. President Donald Trump's global freeze on foreign aid. This development, effective post his January 20 inauguration, risks critical support for vulnerable populations.

Historically reliant on U.S. contributions, NRC highlighted that nearly 20% of its 2024 funding, approximately $150 million, originated from the U.S., aiding around 1.6 million people globally. NRC remarked that no past donor has ever abruptly cut off funding to such an extent in its 79-year history.

The aid suspension threatens serious implications worldwide, already impacting Ukraine with halted emergency supplies for 57,000 individuals. The NRC expressed urgency in resolving outstanding U.S. payments to prevent further disruptions in their lifesaving humanitarian programs, including water supply projects in Burkina Faso and food distribution in Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)