NRC Faces Crisis: U.S. Aid Freeze Leaves Humanitarian Work in Jeopardy

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) plans to suspend some humanitarian activities after U.S. President Donald Trump froze foreign aid. The NRC relies on U.S. funding for significant operations, and its suspension threatens aid in crucial regions. The Trump administration seeks to identify programs exempt from the freeze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:15 IST
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) announced on Monday its decision to suspend several humanitarian operations across nearly 20 nations following U.S. President Donald Trump's global freeze on foreign aid. This development, effective post his January 20 inauguration, risks critical support for vulnerable populations.

Historically reliant on U.S. contributions, NRC highlighted that nearly 20% of its 2024 funding, approximately $150 million, originated from the U.S., aiding around 1.6 million people globally. NRC remarked that no past donor has ever abruptly cut off funding to such an extent in its 79-year history.

The aid suspension threatens serious implications worldwide, already impacting Ukraine with halted emergency supplies for 57,000 individuals. The NRC expressed urgency in resolving outstanding U.S. payments to prevent further disruptions in their lifesaving humanitarian programs, including water supply projects in Burkina Faso and food distribution in Sudan.

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

