HAL Expands Its Wings: Future Ready with Rs 2.2 Lakh Crore Order Book

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) anticipates raising its order book to Rs 2.2 lakh crore by 2030, with current orders totaling Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Key contracts involve Light Combat Aircraft and Helicopters. While focusing on innovation and safety, HAL is also exploring international markets for expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:52 IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced plans to expand its order book to Rs 2.2 lakh crore by 2030, following a press conference at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

HAL Chairman D K Sunil revealed that the company has already secured orders worth Rs 55,000 crore and anticipates finalizing another Rs 1.2 lakh crore in orders soon.

Highlighted contracts include 97 Light Combat Aircraft and 156 Light Combat Helicopters, with collaboration from private firms to boost production. HAL is also exploring export opportunities and prioritizing safety in ongoing projects.

