Left Menu

Federal Reserve Holds Ground: Interest Rates Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signals that interest rates will remain unchanged in response to ongoing inflation and a solid job market. The Fed is wary of rushing policy adjustments amidst uncertainties such as U.S. policy changes and potential impacts from tariffs, influencing future rate cut predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:03 IST
Federal Reserve Holds Ground: Interest Rates Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Reserve is opting to keep its key interest rate unchanged as inflation remains persistent and the job market steady, Chair Jerome Powell indicated during his congressional testimony. This stance follows a series of rate cuts last year and comes amid economic uncertainties fueled by U.S. policy changes.

Powell's address to Congress arrives as the Fed grapples with inflation above its 2 percent target and external factors like tariffs and altered spending policies by the Trump administration. The Fed remains cautious about further rate cuts, despite some pressures to act quickly.

Economists and investors show skepticism regarding additional rate reductions this year, influenced by a stable labor market and potential inflationary impacts of current tariffs. Powell's testimony continues as he faces scrutiny on issues such as crypto regulation and the practice known as 'de-banking.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025