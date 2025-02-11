Federal Reserve Holds Ground: Interest Rates Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve is opting to keep its key interest rate unchanged as inflation remains persistent and the job market steady, Chair Jerome Powell indicated during his congressional testimony. This stance follows a series of rate cuts last year and comes amid economic uncertainties fueled by U.S. policy changes.

Powell's address to Congress arrives as the Fed grapples with inflation above its 2 percent target and external factors like tariffs and altered spending policies by the Trump administration. The Fed remains cautious about further rate cuts, despite some pressures to act quickly.

Economists and investors show skepticism regarding additional rate reductions this year, influenced by a stable labor market and potential inflationary impacts of current tariffs. Powell's testimony continues as he faces scrutiny on issues such as crypto regulation and the practice known as 'de-banking.'

