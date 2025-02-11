Tariff Turmoil: Businesses Brace for Steel and Aluminum Import Costs

President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports has left industries scrambling. Executives from major corporations such as Ford and Coca-Cola are anticipating significant cost increases, amid widespread uncertainty over whether all threatened tariffs will be implemented.

With tariffs set to take effect in mid-March, companies are exploring strategies like altering import mixes or passing costs to consumers. Some firms are stockpiling materials to preemptively mitigate the financial impact. The industrial response reflects a broader climate of unpredictability in the business community.

As consumer sentiment drops and inflation fears rise, debate continues over the long-term strategy to safeguard U.S. industries. Companies like Century Aluminum back the tariffs for boosting domestic production, while others urge a cautious approach to avoid price hikes reaching consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)