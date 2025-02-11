Left Menu

Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Stir Industry Chaos

Executives across various industries are scrambling to adapt after President Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum. Companies like Coca-Cola and Ford are exploring strategies to mitigate costs, as U.S. businesses warn of potential fallout, with concerns about significant price increases for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:53 IST
Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Stir Industry Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Industries heavily reliant on steel and aluminum are facing a new challenge as President Donald Trump imposes 25% tariffs on these crucial imports. The decision, which echoes previous scrapped tariff plans, has led to widespread uncertainty among executives, including those from Coca-Cola and Ford, who foresee increased costs and market chaos.

Despite the White House's frequent tariff threats unsettling executives, investors, and consumers alike, the lack of clarity regarding possible exemptions has added to the unease. David Gitlin, CEO of Carrier Global, noted the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of these tariffs and the implications for businesses.

Many companies are revisiting their strategies, with Coca-Cola contemplating a shift from aluminum cans to plastic bottles and fragrance firm Coty boosting U.S. production. The tariffs aim to boost U.S. steel and aluminum output, but industry voices urge the administration to consider long-term strategies for increasing domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025