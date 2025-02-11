Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Stir Industry Chaos

Industries heavily reliant on steel and aluminum are facing a new challenge as President Donald Trump imposes 25% tariffs on these crucial imports. The decision, which echoes previous scrapped tariff plans, has led to widespread uncertainty among executives, including those from Coca-Cola and Ford, who foresee increased costs and market chaos.

Despite the White House's frequent tariff threats unsettling executives, investors, and consumers alike, the lack of clarity regarding possible exemptions has added to the unease. David Gitlin, CEO of Carrier Global, noted the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of these tariffs and the implications for businesses.

Many companies are revisiting their strategies, with Coca-Cola contemplating a shift from aluminum cans to plastic bottles and fragrance firm Coty boosting U.S. production. The tariffs aim to boost U.S. steel and aluminum output, but industry voices urge the administration to consider long-term strategies for increasing domestic production.

