Empowering Divyangjan: A New Era of Inclusivity and Opportunity

India's commitment to social and economic upliftment of the Divyangjan community is steadfast, as declared by Union Minister Virendra Kumar during the inauguration of the 'Divya Kala Mela.' The 11-day event, organized in collaboration with the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), highlights the talents of Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from across the nation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Divya Kala Melas serve as a transformative platform for showcasing talents, fostering economic independence, and contributing to national growth. Minister Kumar emphasized that these efforts are crucial for addressing challenges faced by Divyangjans, particularly those in remote areas, and align with the government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' vision.

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, reaffirmed the administration's dedication to providing equal opportunities and protecting the rights of Divyangjan. Initiatives provide assistive devices to enhance capabilities and ensure independence, embodying a commitment to creating an inclusive ecosystem where every individual can thrive.

