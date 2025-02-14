Empowering Divyangjan: A New Era of Inclusivity and Opportunity
The Indian government, led by Union Minister Virendra Kumar and supported by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, is committed to uplifting Divyangjans. Through events like the Divya Kala Mela, they aim to showcase talents, provide economic opportunities, and enhance accessibility in line with inclusive development goals.
- Country:
- India
India's commitment to social and economic upliftment of the Divyangjan community is steadfast, as declared by Union Minister Virendra Kumar during the inauguration of the 'Divya Kala Mela.' The 11-day event, organized in collaboration with the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), highlights the talents of Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from across the nation.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Divya Kala Melas serve as a transformative platform for showcasing talents, fostering economic independence, and contributing to national growth. Minister Kumar emphasized that these efforts are crucial for addressing challenges faced by Divyangjans, particularly those in remote areas, and align with the government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' vision.
Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, reaffirmed the administration's dedication to providing equal opportunities and protecting the rights of Divyangjan. Initiatives provide assistive devices to enhance capabilities and ensure independence, embodying a commitment to creating an inclusive ecosystem where every individual can thrive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed after abrogation of Article 370: President Murmu.
Historic Milestones in Jammu and Kashmir Post-Article 370 Abrogation
Glimmer of Growth or Gloom? Analyzing the 2025-26 Budget Allocation for Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir LG Lauds 'Pragmatic' Union Budget for India's Growth
Restoration of Statehood: A Catalyst for Jammu and Kashmir's Progress