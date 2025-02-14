Left Menu

Mega Boost for Uttar Pradesh: Gadkari Inaugurates New Flyovers, Announces Key Infrastructures

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, alongside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated two major flyovers in Lucknow, costing Rs 440 crore. Gadkari further announced several infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, marking a substantial investment in the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:04 IST
Mega Boost for Uttar Pradesh: Gadkari Inaugurates New Flyovers, Announces Key Infrastructures
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled two new four-lane flyovers in Lucknow, an initiative that cost Rs 440 crore. These inaugurations mark a significant step in improving the connectivity within Uttar Pradesh.

Gadkari, sharing updates on his social media platform X, declared, "Today marks a new chapter in Uttar Pradesh's National Highways development with the inauguration of the Munshi Pulia and Khurramnagar Flyovers." The Khurramnagar flyover spans 69 structures, while the Munshi Pulia flyover includes essential drainage systems, indicating comprehensive planning and investment.

Among the expansive projects announced, the Agra-Aligarh route will see 65 km developed for Rs 3,100 crore. Additionally, the Badaun-Bareilly Package is earmarked for a Rs 2,100 crore investment. Furthermore, the establishment of several bypasses reflects the government's commitment to Uttar Pradesh's holistic development under PM Modi and CM Adityanath's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025