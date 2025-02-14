Mega Boost for Uttar Pradesh: Gadkari Inaugurates New Flyovers, Announces Key Infrastructures

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled two new four-lane flyovers in Lucknow, an initiative that cost Rs 440 crore. These inaugurations mark a significant step in improving the connectivity within Uttar Pradesh.

Gadkari, sharing updates on his social media platform X, declared, "Today marks a new chapter in Uttar Pradesh's National Highways development with the inauguration of the Munshi Pulia and Khurramnagar Flyovers." The Khurramnagar flyover spans 69 structures, while the Munshi Pulia flyover includes essential drainage systems, indicating comprehensive planning and investment.

Among the expansive projects announced, the Agra-Aligarh route will see 65 km developed for Rs 3,100 crore. Additionally, the Badaun-Bareilly Package is earmarked for a Rs 2,100 crore investment. Furthermore, the establishment of several bypasses reflects the government's commitment to Uttar Pradesh's holistic development under PM Modi and CM Adityanath's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)