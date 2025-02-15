Left Menu

Global Stocks Break Records Amid Tariff Turmoil

Global stocks hit record highs, while US Treasury yields fell as soft US data sparked hope for interest rate cuts. Declining retail sales and factory output raised economic concerns. Meanwhile, US President Trump contemplated reciprocal tariffs, and investors focused on potential global trade implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 03:24 IST
Global Stocks Break Records Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks surged to a record high on Friday, fueled by hopes that the Federal Reserve might act more aggressively in slashing interest rates following disappointing U.S. economic data. Retail sales witnessed a sharp decline, indicating tightening consumer spending amidst rising prices and tariff uncertainties.

President Trump instructed his economic team to consider reciprocal tariffs, sparking fears of an impending global trade war. Further, Vice President JD Vance's comments at the Munich Security Conference added to tensions, overshadowing important discussions on Ukraine and critical mineral deals.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq marked a significant weekly increase, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones saw varied results. The global MSCI index reached intraday records, and despite a fall in key U.S. bond yields and oil prices, market participants remained focused on the potential impact of U.S. tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025