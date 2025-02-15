Left Menu

Russian Drone Attack Breaches Chornobyl Containment

A Russian drone attack has compromised the containment structure at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, raising concerns over potential radiation leaks. However, officials report radiation levels remain normal. Emergency operations are underway to mitigate the damage caused by the January strike.

A Russian drone attack has critically damaged the containment infrastructure of the disused Chornobyl nuclear power plant, sparking concerns over a repeat of past nuclear drama. Officials confirm that current radiation levels remain stable, although the threat of exposure looms large.

Authorities report that the drone struck and breached the plant's outer containment layer, exploding within the facility. This breach imperils the safety measures installed in 2019, which protect against the notorious 1986 Chornobyl disaster fallout.

Rapid response teams, led by Ukraine's Emergency Services, are tirelessly working to address the structural damage while minimizing radiation exposure to personnel. Despite the severe threat, Ukrainian officials assure that radiation remains under control and assert the importance of not engaging drones near nuclear facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

