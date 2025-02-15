Left Menu

Major Defence Deals Boost India-US Military Ties and Co-production Plans

India and the US have initiated discussions to establish a new decade-long defence framework post-2025, enhancing their military partnership. This includes joint production agreements, procurement of advanced weaponry, and technology sharing, further solidifying India's position as a strategic partner in the realm of defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:00 IST
Major Defence Deals Boost India-US Military Ties and Co-production Plans
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi commended recent India-US defence agreements, particularly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US. He highlighted the benefits of a proposed 10-year defence plan that promises significant growth in India's defence production sector.

Addressing the media after a ceremony in Noida, General Dwivedi expressed optimism over the joint production initiatives, underscoring their role in enhancing India's self-reliance and boosting the Indian Army's capabilities. He emphasized the Army's dual role in security and nation-building.

The discussions aim to finalize a defence framework to span 2025-2035, elevating Indo-US military cooperation. The proposed deals, such as the 'Javelin' and 'Stryker' co-production and P-8I aircraft procurement, are part of broader efforts to align defence mechanisms and promote bilateral efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025