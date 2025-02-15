Major Defence Deals Boost India-US Military Ties and Co-production Plans

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi commended recent India-US defence agreements, particularly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US. He highlighted the benefits of a proposed 10-year defence plan that promises significant growth in India's defence production sector.

Addressing the media after a ceremony in Noida, General Dwivedi expressed optimism over the joint production initiatives, underscoring their role in enhancing India's self-reliance and boosting the Indian Army's capabilities. He emphasized the Army's dual role in security and nation-building.

The discussions aim to finalize a defence framework to span 2025-2035, elevating Indo-US military cooperation. The proposed deals, such as the 'Javelin' and 'Stryker' co-production and P-8I aircraft procurement, are part of broader efforts to align defence mechanisms and promote bilateral efficiency.

