Marco Rubio Strengthens U.S.-South Korea Relations: A Focus on Stability and Cooperation

In a recent diplomatic meeting in Germany, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio communicated to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul the United States' intent to foster a stable trust relationship with South Korea, irrespective of internal political dynamics.

Both countries expressed their commitment to achieving the complete denuclearisation of North Korea and voiced concerns over military ties between Russia and North Korea. Additionally, they agreed to collaborate on advancing energy sectors and technologies, particularly in shipbuilding, nuclear power, and LNG.

Addressing U.S. tariff issues, Cho proposed bilateral consultations, to which Rubio responded positively, suggesting that relevant ministries engage in comprehensive discussions to resolve the matter.

