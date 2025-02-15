Left Menu

Marco Rubio Strengthens U.S.-South Korea Relations: A Focus on Stability and Cooperation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured South Korea of maintaining a stable trust relationship, regardless of domestic situations. In a meeting in Germany, Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul committed to closely working on North Korea's denuclearisation and collaborating in energy and technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:50 IST
Marco Rubio Strengthens U.S.-South Korea Relations: A Focus on Stability and Cooperation
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a recent diplomatic meeting in Germany, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio communicated to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul the United States' intent to foster a stable trust relationship with South Korea, irrespective of internal political dynamics.

Both countries expressed their commitment to achieving the complete denuclearisation of North Korea and voiced concerns over military ties between Russia and North Korea. Additionally, they agreed to collaborate on advancing energy sectors and technologies, particularly in shipbuilding, nuclear power, and LNG.

Addressing U.S. tariff issues, Cho proposed bilateral consultations, to which Rubio responded positively, suggesting that relevant ministries engage in comprehensive discussions to resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025