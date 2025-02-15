Left Menu

Record-Breaking Mahakumbh 2025 Draws Millions to Sacred Sangam

The 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, has attracted over 501 million pilgrims for a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, setting a record as the largest spiritual gathering. The event exemplifies India's collective spirit, drawing in people globally and continuing until February 26, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:37 IST
Visuals of the crowd in Mahakumbh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, a monumental spiritual gathering, is witnessing an unprecedented influx of pilgrims in Prayagraj, India. As of now, over 501 million people have taken the sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, according to Uttar Pradesh government data.

By February 14, Indian Railways reported that over 2.79 lakh passengers had embarked from Prayagraj, with the ongoing Mahakumbh drawing massive crowds. Union Minister Piyush Goyal remarked on the event's significance, emphasizing its demonstration of India's collective spirit and increasing global influence.

The Mahakumbh has reportedly welcomed more direct participants than the populations of several major countries. Events like Coldplay's Chris Martin attending, highlight the festival's growing international allure, reinforcing India's message of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The Mahakumbh continues until February 26, its grandeur epitomizing the scale and impact of India's cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

