Gujarat's Engineering Leap: Over 6 Lakh Construction Tests Boost Infrastructure Quality

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Engineering Research Institute (GERI) in Vadodara has achieved a remarkable milestone by testing over 6.14 lakh construction samples since 2021, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office. This initiative has played a pivotal role in bolstering the state's construction sector.

State's Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya disclosed that these tests have generated an estimated revenue exceeding Rs 184 crore for the state over the years. Multiple operational laboratories across Gujarat, including a facility in Gotri, Vadodara, have been instrumental in conducting extensive quality checks on construction materials for both public and private projects.

The testing numbers have shown a substantial uptick, with over 1.03 lakh samples evaluated in 2021-22, generating Rs 30 crore. This increased to 1.33 lakh samples in 2022-23, yielding Rs 42.74 crore. As of 2023-24, the figures soared to 1.87 lakh samples with revenues reaching Rs 53.93 crore. By January 2025, approximately 1.90 lakh tests brought in Rs 57.46 crore.

In a separate remark, Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Supply Mukesh Patel highlighted the role of GERI in conducting 9,228 comprehensive tests over the past three years. These tests, primarily focusing on soil, concrete, and asphalt mix design, underscore the government's dedication to infrastructure excellence. Soil tests alone tripled from 831 in 2022-23 to 2,646 in 2023-24, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to infrastructure quality and durability.

Mukesh Patel further emphasized the importance of quality testing in determining the lifespan and reliability of public infrastructure. With 24 advanced laboratories, including their headquarters in Vadodara, Gujarat's strategy aims to ensure timely and scientific testing, thus supporting the construction sectors' needs for both public and private projects. The state's efforts in expanding modern labs are a testament to its commitment to infrastructure quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)