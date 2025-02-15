Forensic Science and Law Unite: NFSU Tripura and NLU Agartala Seal Collaboration
The National Forensic Science University, Tripura Campus, and National Law University, Agartala, have signed an MoU to boost academic collaboration. This partnership will focus on joint academic programs, research, and student exchanges, bridging the gap between forensic science and legal education, thus enhancing skills in the criminal justice system.
- Country:
- India
The National Forensic Science University in Tripura and the National Law University in Agartala have entered into an academic partnership through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday.
This strategic agreement, formalized by Dr. HK Pratihari, Director of NFSU Tripura, and Prof. Dr. Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Agartala, aims to foster academic collaboration and innovation in both forensic science and legal studies. The formal ceremony, which took place on the NFSU Tripura campus, was attended by a cross-section of faculty members, senior officials, and enthusiastic students from both institutions.
Central to the MoU are initiatives focused on bridging the gap between forensic science and legal education. The partnership seeks to enhance research opportunities, introduce joint academic programs, and facilitate faculty and student exchanges. This collaboration is expected to create significant opportunities for students and researchers, promoting skill development and professional growth in the rapidly evolving criminal justice system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
10,000 fellowships to be provided under PM Research Fellowship scheme in next five years for technological research in IITs, IISc: FM.
In next 5 years, 10,000 fellowships for tech research in IIT and IISCs to be provided: FM.
FM announces Nuclear Energy Mission for research, development of small modular reactors with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore:
Bridging Borders: Assam-Nagaland Student Exchange for Peace
Strategic Partnership Enhances Preclinical Research in India