Forensic Science and Law Unite: NFSU Tripura and NLU Agartala Seal Collaboration

The National Forensic Science University in Tripura and the National Law University in Agartala have entered into an academic partnership through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday.

This strategic agreement, formalized by Dr. HK Pratihari, Director of NFSU Tripura, and Prof. Dr. Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Agartala, aims to foster academic collaboration and innovation in both forensic science and legal studies. The formal ceremony, which took place on the NFSU Tripura campus, was attended by a cross-section of faculty members, senior officials, and enthusiastic students from both institutions.

Central to the MoU are initiatives focused on bridging the gap between forensic science and legal education. The partnership seeks to enhance research opportunities, introduce joint academic programs, and facilitate faculty and student exchanges. This collaboration is expected to create significant opportunities for students and researchers, promoting skill development and professional growth in the rapidly evolving criminal justice system.

