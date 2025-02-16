Tragic Blast at Nagpur Explosive Plant: Two Dead
A tragic explosion at SBL Energy Limited, an explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur district, resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. Occurring at 1:30 PM in Katol tehsil, the blast's cause is under investigation by local authorities. A subsequent fire was quickly extinguished.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
An explosion in an explosives manufacturing facility in Nagpur's district led to tragic consequences on Sunday, leaving two dead and injuring several others, as reported by senior police officials.
The incident occurred at 1:30 PM at SBL Energy Limited's plant in Kotwalbudi, located approximately 50 kilometers from the district center. Authorities are currently investigating the factors leading to the explosion.
The blast triggered a minor fire in the nearby thicket, which was promptly extinguished, according to police sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- explosion
- SBL Energy
- blast
- Maharashtra
- casualties
- injuries
- investigation
- police
- fire
Advertisement