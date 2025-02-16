Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Nagpur Explosive Plant: Two Dead

A tragic explosion at SBL Energy Limited, an explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur district, resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. Occurring at 1:30 PM in Katol tehsil, the blast's cause is under investigation by local authorities. A subsequent fire was quickly extinguished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:01 IST
Tragic Blast at Nagpur Explosive Plant: Two Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion in an explosives manufacturing facility in Nagpur's district led to tragic consequences on Sunday, leaving two dead and injuring several others, as reported by senior police officials.

The incident occurred at 1:30 PM at SBL Energy Limited's plant in Kotwalbudi, located approximately 50 kilometers from the district center. Authorities are currently investigating the factors leading to the explosion.

The blast triggered a minor fire in the nearby thicket, which was promptly extinguished, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025