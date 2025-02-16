Tragic Blast at Nagpur Explosive Plant: Two Dead

An explosion in an explosives manufacturing facility in Nagpur's district led to tragic consequences on Sunday, leaving two dead and injuring several others, as reported by senior police officials.

The incident occurred at 1:30 PM at SBL Energy Limited's plant in Kotwalbudi, located approximately 50 kilometers from the district center. Authorities are currently investigating the factors leading to the explosion.

The blast triggered a minor fire in the nearby thicket, which was promptly extinguished, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)