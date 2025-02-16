Sikh Deportees Arrive Sans Turbans: SGPC and Leaders Condemn US Restrictions
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) condemned US authorities for allegedly not allowing Sikh deportees to wear turbans. Visuals showed them without turbans at Amritsar airport, having been deported in shackles. The SGPC plans to raise the issue with US authorities, emphasizing the turban's importance.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has strongly criticized US authorities for reportedly preventing Sikh deportees from wearing turbans. This condemnation was fueled by social media images depicting Sikh deportees at Amritsar airport completing immigration without their traditional headwear.
A US military aircraft brought 116 Indian immigrants back to India, with deportees claiming inhumane treatment, including being handcuffed and chained. The group included a significant number from Punjab and Haryana. SGPC officials, stationed at the airport, provided 'dastar' (turbans) and 'langar' to assist the deportees.
SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal accentuated the issue's gravity, asserting the turban as an integral part of Sikh identity. Leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia, urged India's Ministry of External Affairs to confront US authorities, ensuring such incidents do not recur.
