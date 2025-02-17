CBSE Denounces Board Exam Paper Leak Claims as Baseless

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has firmly rejected allegations of question paper leaks during the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board examinations, declaring them to be unfounded. The Board, which commenced the exams on February 15, is hosting over 42 lakh students at more than 7,800 centers across India and abroad.

An official CBSE statement attributed the spread of these rumors to 'unscrupulous elements' on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). The Board emphasized that these misinformation attempts are designed to cause undue panic among students and parents, reiterating the exams' integrity.

CBSE is actively collaborating with law enforcement to address this issue and underscored its commitment to legal repercussions for any individuals proven responsible for disseminating false information. The Board advised stakeholders to trust official communications on the CBSE website and official channels only.

