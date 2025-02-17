Left Menu

CBSE Denounces Board Exam Paper Leak Claims as Baseless

CBSE has dismissed rumors of paper leaks in the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board exams, branding them as baseless and misleading. With over 42 lakh students participating, the Board assured strict examination protocols and warned of legal actions against misinformation spreaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:54 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has firmly rejected allegations of question paper leaks during the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board examinations, declaring them to be unfounded. The Board, which commenced the exams on February 15, is hosting over 42 lakh students at more than 7,800 centers across India and abroad.

An official CBSE statement attributed the spread of these rumors to 'unscrupulous elements' on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). The Board emphasized that these misinformation attempts are designed to cause undue panic among students and parents, reiterating the exams' integrity.

CBSE is actively collaborating with law enforcement to address this issue and underscored its commitment to legal repercussions for any individuals proven responsible for disseminating false information. The Board advised stakeholders to trust official communications on the CBSE website and official channels only.

