Record-Breaking Turnout: Mahakumbh 2025 Unites Millions at Triveni Sangam

The Mahakumbh 2025 has become a historic event with a record-breaking attendance, drawing the world's largest human gathering. Over 540 million devotees have taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in the first 36 days, with the event set to end on February 26.

On February 17 alone, by 8 PM, more than 13.5 million devotees participated, marking another key milestone in this 45-day spiritual festival. The Prayagraj Railway Station has been a focal point for the massive influx, necessitating heightened vigilance by police officials to ensure safety and order.

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, G P Singh, evaluated the security arrangements and praised the coordination between the UP Police and CRPF. Additional train services by Northern and Central Railways are in place to assist the influx amid recent events, ensuring smooth transport for pilgrims.

