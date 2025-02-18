Rishi Sunak and Family Immerse in India's Cultural Splendor

Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, embarked on a vibrant cultural tour of India, visiting the nation's iconic Parliament House accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, daughters Krishna and Anoushka, and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy.

Upon their arrival, Lok Sabha's Secretary General, Utpal Kumar Singh, welcomed Sunak and his family. The visitors explored Parliament House's stunning architecture and important sites such as the galleries, chambers, and Constitution Hall.

This visit forms a part of Sunak's broader engagements in India, including meetings with political figures like External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and visits to historic monuments such as the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri. Sunak reiterated his commitment to enhancing India-UK relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)