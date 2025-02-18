Left Menu

Rishi Sunak and Family Immerse in India's Cultural Splendor

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited India's Parliament House with his family, exploring its architectural wonder. The visit is part of Sunak's engagements in India, which include trips to the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri. Sunak has expressed support for stronger India-UK ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:06 IST
Rishi Sunak and Family Immerse in India's Cultural Splendor
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits parliament with his family (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, embarked on a vibrant cultural tour of India, visiting the nation's iconic Parliament House accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, daughters Krishna and Anoushka, and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy.

Upon their arrival, Lok Sabha's Secretary General, Utpal Kumar Singh, welcomed Sunak and his family. The visitors explored Parliament House's stunning architecture and important sites such as the galleries, chambers, and Constitution Hall.

This visit forms a part of Sunak's broader engagements in India, including meetings with political figures like External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and visits to historic monuments such as the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri. Sunak reiterated his commitment to enhancing India-UK relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025