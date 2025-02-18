Unlocking Growth: Focus on Liquidity Over Rate Cuts, Says Mishra

Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank, has called on the Reserve Bank to prioritize easing liquidity as a strategy to stimulate growth, rather than simply cutting rates.

In a discussion with reporters, Mishra highlighted that liquidity should be the primary focus if the objective is to support growth through monetary tools. He pointed out that insufficient liquidity is hindering the transmission of benefits from the recent rate cuts.

Mishra further elaborated on the need for regular open market operations and suggested an incremental cash reserve ratio cut over another mechanism. Additionally, he underscored the urgency of expanding India's power generation capacities to meet future demands.

