Market Anticipates Fed Minutes Amid Trade Uncertainty
Wall Street was steady as investors awaited the minutes from the Fed's January meeting. Speculation on U.S. trade restrictions and potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine influenced market activities. Intel and Constellation Brands saw significant gains due to strategic business moves.
In a subdued session on Wall Street, investors focused on upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes and evolving U.S. trade policies. The Fed had maintained interest rates in January, heightening interest in its future moves following recent economic data uncertainty.
Fed officials have expressed varied views on trade tariffs and interest rate stability. The speculation of at least one rate cut by December adds to the market's anticipation. Meanwhile, geopolitical events, such as potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, contributed to the overall market sentiment.
Key gains on Tuesday included Intel's 9.5% rise following potential breakup deals and Constellation Brands' 5% increase after Berkshire Hathaway's investment disclosure. Despite these gains, the market remained watchful, with major indexes showing mixed responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
