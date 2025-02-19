Supreme Court Delays Decision on India’s Election Commission Appointment Controversy

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court adjourned a significant hearing regarding the contentious law regulating the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). The law notably omits the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel for these appointments.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh decided to defer the case without setting a future date, due to time constraints as the court was occupied with other proceedings. This law, enacted in 2023, drew criticism for altering the established framework and is currently under scrutiny by the apex court.

Despite urgent pleas for a stay from groups including the Association for Democratic Reforms and political figures like Jaya Thakur, the court previously opted not to pause the appointments amid electoral deadlines looming. The contention lies in the exclusion of the CJI, with petitioners asserting it breaches the principle of impartial and fair elections by granting undue influence to political figures in the selection process.

Petitions, challenging Sections 7 and 8 of the Act, demand the involvement of the CJI in the committee alongside the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition, and a nominated Union Cabinet Minister. They argue the current setup compromises the impartiality intended in appointments, potentially swaying outcomes in favor of the ruling government.

The stated law, which replaces the 1991 Act governing election commissioners' appointment and service conditions, has sparked intense debate over its implications for democratic mechanisms in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)