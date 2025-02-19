Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Decision on India’s Election Commission Appointment Controversy

The Supreme Court has postponed a hearing on petitions challenging the new law for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, which excludes the Chief Justice of India from the selection process. The petitions argue this undermines the principles of free and fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:11 IST
Supreme Court Delays Decision on India’s Election Commission Appointment Controversy
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court adjourned a significant hearing regarding the contentious law regulating the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). The law notably omits the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel for these appointments.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh decided to defer the case without setting a future date, due to time constraints as the court was occupied with other proceedings. This law, enacted in 2023, drew criticism for altering the established framework and is currently under scrutiny by the apex court.

Despite urgent pleas for a stay from groups including the Association for Democratic Reforms and political figures like Jaya Thakur, the court previously opted not to pause the appointments amid electoral deadlines looming. The contention lies in the exclusion of the CJI, with petitioners asserting it breaches the principle of impartial and fair elections by granting undue influence to political figures in the selection process.

Petitions, challenging Sections 7 and 8 of the Act, demand the involvement of the CJI in the committee alongside the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition, and a nominated Union Cabinet Minister. They argue the current setup compromises the impartiality intended in appointments, potentially swaying outcomes in favor of the ruling government.

The stated law, which replaces the 1991 Act governing election commissioners' appointment and service conditions, has sparked intense debate over its implications for democratic mechanisms in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025