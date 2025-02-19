Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge: Argentina and Turkey Lead the Charge

J.P. Morgan predicts substantial returns for Argentina and Turkey's equity markets exceeding 20% this year, spurred by policy reforms. Argentina's government is reducing inflation and capital controls, with its stock index showing impressive gains. In Turkey, falling inflation and interest rate cuts bolster market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:23 IST
Emerging Markets Surge: Argentina and Turkey Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

J.P. Morgan analysts have projected that equity markets in Argentina and Turkey could witness returns surpassing 20% this year, fueled by policy reforms targeting inflation reduction.

Argentina's government under Javier Milei is aggressively working to curtail inflation and lift capital controls, moves expected to sustain the region's robust stock performance. The Merval index has already climbed 77% in dollar terms over the past 12 months, marking the second-strongest global showing.

Meanwhile, Turkey's ongoing decline in inflation rates paired with a series of interest rate cuts is laying a foundation for stronger equity performance. J.P. Morgan has recently upgraded Turkish stocks to 'overweight', with favorable policies expected to maintain the positive market momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025