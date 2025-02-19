Market Movements Amid Tariff Talks and Economic Shifts

On Wednesday, Wall Street's principal indexes saw a downturn as investors weighed President Trump's recent tariff threats and awaited insights from the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced losses, reflecting market tensions and economic uncertainties.

Nikola's stock dramatically fell by 36.2% following its announcement of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Meanwhile, payments processor Shift4 revealed its acquisition of Global Blue in a deal worth $2.5 billion, resulting in mixed investor reactions.

The markets remain jittery amid concerns over potential inflation and the strategic approach of the Federal Reserve towards interest rates. Observers keenly await signals on future economic policies following recent fluctuations in consumer prices and retail sales data.

