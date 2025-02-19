Left Menu

Market Movements Amid Tariff Talks and Economic Shifts

Wall Street's main indexes fell as investors responded to President Trump's tariff threats and awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes. Nikola plummeted after bankruptcy, while Shift4 announced a $2.5 billion acquisition. Market fluctuations continue amid global economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:51 IST
On Wednesday, Wall Street's principal indexes saw a downturn as investors weighed President Trump's recent tariff threats and awaited insights from the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced losses, reflecting market tensions and economic uncertainties.

Nikola's stock dramatically fell by 36.2% following its announcement of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Meanwhile, payments processor Shift4 revealed its acquisition of Global Blue in a deal worth $2.5 billion, resulting in mixed investor reactions.

The markets remain jittery amid concerns over potential inflation and the strategic approach of the Federal Reserve towards interest rates. Observers keenly await signals on future economic policies following recent fluctuations in consumer prices and retail sales data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

