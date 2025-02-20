Rekha Gupta's Historic Rise as Delhi's New Chief Minister: A New Era for Women in Politics

In a pivotal moment for Indian politics, Rekha Gupta was inaugurated as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi in a ceremonious event at Ramlila Maidan, marking a historic win for the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a concurrent meeting with Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, discussing a collective vision for governance.

The swearing-in ceremony saw attendance from top BJP officials, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, alongside Prime Minister Modi. Gupta, who described her ascent as a 'miracle', outlined her commitment to combating corruption and advancing women's roles in politics, vowing transparency and accountability under her leadership.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, applauding the BJP's vision under Modi, highlighted the historic success. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised Gupta's 'sweet victory', attributing the win to the relentless efforts of BJP's cadre. Gupta pledged to responsibly execute her role with support from BJP MLAs.

