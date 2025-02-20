Rekha Gupta's Historic Rise as Delhi's New Chief Minister: A New Era for Women in Politics
Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister, marking a significant milestone for women in Indian politics. The event was attended by BJP's top leaders, with PM Modi emphasizing a vision of accountability and transparency. Gupta vowed to tackle corruption and fulfill BJP's commitments.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal moment for Indian politics, Rekha Gupta was inaugurated as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi in a ceremonious event at Ramlila Maidan, marking a historic win for the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a concurrent meeting with Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, discussing a collective vision for governance.
The swearing-in ceremony saw attendance from top BJP officials, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, alongside Prime Minister Modi. Gupta, who described her ascent as a 'miracle', outlined her commitment to combating corruption and advancing women's roles in politics, vowing transparency and accountability under her leadership.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, applauding the BJP's vision under Modi, highlighted the historic success. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised Gupta's 'sweet victory', attributing the win to the relentless efforts of BJP's cadre. Gupta pledged to responsibly execute her role with support from BJP MLAs.
(With inputs from agencies.)