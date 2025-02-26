Hyderabad's Ambitious Metro Expansion and Infrastructure Request: CM Meets PM Modi

Hyderabad's expansion plans took center stage as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project. With five corridors proposed over a 76.4 km stretch, the initiative aims to enhance connectivity across the metropolitan area, a move overlooked by the previous administration.

During a meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence, Reddy discussed state-related issues, including pending projects and a request for more IPS officials. He emphasized the necessity of completing both the Southern and Northern parts of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) for optimal utility, highlighting the state government's readiness to fund 50% of the land acquisition for the southern part.

Reddy also advocated for a Regional Ring Rail to boost railway connectivity and proposed a Dry Port near the RRR to facilitate exports and imports, citing Telangana's landlocked status. Additionally, he sought support for the Musi Rejuvenation project and requested financial aid of Rs 20,000 crore. The CM also pressed for the establishment of a semiconductor industry in the state, given its favorable conditions, contributing to Telangana's infrastructure expansion ambitions.

