Left Menu

Hyderabad's Ambitious Metro Expansion and Infrastructure Request: CM Meets PM Modi

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, a dry port, and various infrastructure projects. Reddy emphasized the necessity of these initiatives for improved connectivity and economic growth, alongside requests for additional IPS officers and the establishment of a Semiconductor industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:39 IST
Hyderabad's Ambitious Metro Expansion and Infrastructure Request: CM Meets PM Modi
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad's expansion plans took center stage as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project. With five corridors proposed over a 76.4 km stretch, the initiative aims to enhance connectivity across the metropolitan area, a move overlooked by the previous administration.

During a meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence, Reddy discussed state-related issues, including pending projects and a request for more IPS officials. He emphasized the necessity of completing both the Southern and Northern parts of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) for optimal utility, highlighting the state government's readiness to fund 50% of the land acquisition for the southern part.

Reddy also advocated for a Regional Ring Rail to boost railway connectivity and proposed a Dry Port near the RRR to facilitate exports and imports, citing Telangana's landlocked status. Additionally, he sought support for the Musi Rejuvenation project and requested financial aid of Rs 20,000 crore. The CM also pressed for the establishment of a semiconductor industry in the state, given its favorable conditions, contributing to Telangana's infrastructure expansion ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025