Trump Dodges Question on Taiwan's Future

President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, declined to provide an answer to a pressing question regarding Taiwan's future amidst tensions with China. The inquiry focused on whether Trump would ever permit China to seize Taiwan by force.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump chose to keep his stance ambiguous. "I never comment on that," he stated, aiming to avoid any commitments regarding potential actions.

Trump's reticence reflects the sensitive geopolitical dynamics involving the U.S., China, and Taiwan, highlighting his cautious approach to international issues of significant consequence.

(With inputs from agencies.)