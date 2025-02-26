Trump Dodges Question on Taiwan's Future
President Donald Trump refrained from commenting on whether he would permit China to take control of Taiwan by force, emphasizing he does not wish to put himself in such a position.
President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, declined to provide an answer to a pressing question regarding Taiwan's future amidst tensions with China. The inquiry focused on whether Trump would ever permit China to seize Taiwan by force.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump chose to keep his stance ambiguous. "I never comment on that," he stated, aiming to avoid any commitments regarding potential actions.
Trump's reticence reflects the sensitive geopolitical dynamics involving the U.S., China, and Taiwan, highlighting his cautious approach to international issues of significant consequence.
