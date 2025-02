Amit Shah Honors Nanaji Deshmukh's Enduring Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Bharat Ratna 'Rashtra Rishi' Nanaji Deshmukh, celebrating his notable influence on politics at a Chitrakoot rally in Madhya Pradesh. The event marked Deshmukh's 15th death anniversary, with Shah lauding his contributions as ideals for future Indian politicians.

Shah highlighted Deshmukh's significant achievements, acknowledging his pioneering efforts in the Jan Sangh and his ability to garner respect across political lines. He reminisced about Deshmukh's roots in Maharashtra, his leadership in Uttar Pradesh, and his persuasive role in expanding Jan Sangh's reach.

The Union Minister also critiqued Congress for policy-making influenced by Western ideologies, contrasting it with Nanaji's indigenous approach. Highlighting the NDA's developmental strides under Modi's leadership, Shah emphasized the government's provision of basic amenities to 60 crore Indians, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also noted Deshmukh's commitment to rural self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)