Revolutionizing India's Power Sector: EDF and Actis Join Forces

EDF India and Actis have formed a strategic joint venture aimed at bolstering India's power infrastructure through advanced metering solutions. The collaboration focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies and reducing losses within the country's power distribution system.

This partnership comes as part of a broader initiative under India's National Smart Metering Project, which seeks to modernize the power grid and support the energy transition. The venture will leverage the expertise of both companies in energy solutions and infrastructure investments.

Key executives from EDF India and Actis have expressed their enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the transformative impact they expect to bring to the Indian power sector by employing cutting-edge technology and global best practices.

