Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Power Sector: EDF and Actis Join Forces

EDF India and Actis have announced a joint venture to enhance India's power sector infrastructure, focusing on advanced metering solutions. This collaboration aims to improve efficiency, reduce losses, and support India's energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:55 IST
Revolutionizing India's Power Sector: EDF and Actis Join Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EDF India and Actis have formed a strategic joint venture aimed at bolstering India's power infrastructure through advanced metering solutions. The collaboration focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies and reducing losses within the country's power distribution system.

This partnership comes as part of a broader initiative under India's National Smart Metering Project, which seeks to modernize the power grid and support the energy transition. The venture will leverage the expertise of both companies in energy solutions and infrastructure investments.

Key executives from EDF India and Actis have expressed their enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the transformative impact they expect to bring to the Indian power sector by employing cutting-edge technology and global best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025