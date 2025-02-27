Shockwave: Trump Administration Slashes 90% of USAID Foreign Aid Contracts

In a move shrouded in controversy, the Trump administration announced a significant cutback of USAID's foreign aid contracts, slashing them by 90%. Non-governmental organizations and health groups have expressed shock at the decision, which could dismantle essential humanitarian programs combating hunger and disease worldwide.

The termination of thousands of USAID contracts has sparked fears of widespread instability, with critics claiming the move will lead to increased migration, desperation, and loss of U.S. influence globally. The cutbacks are seen as particularly damaging to HIV programs in South Africa and other critical health initiatives.

As termination letters reach USAID partners worldwide, questions arise over the future of America's foreign assistance strategy. Observers emphasize the need for transparency and a reassessment of priorities to maintain global health security and diplomatic ties.

