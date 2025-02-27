Shockwave: Trump Administration Slashes 90% of USAID Foreign Aid Contracts
The Trump administration has drastically reduced USAID's foreign aid contracts by 90%, causing widespread outrage among health groups and NGOs. This decision threatens to terminate vital programs addressing hunger and disease globally. Experts warn that this move will compromise American influence and neglect global health crises, including HIV treatment in Africa.
In a move shrouded in controversy, the Trump administration announced a significant cutback of USAID's foreign aid contracts, slashing them by 90%. Non-governmental organizations and health groups have expressed shock at the decision, which could dismantle essential humanitarian programs combating hunger and disease worldwide.
The termination of thousands of USAID contracts has sparked fears of widespread instability, with critics claiming the move will lead to increased migration, desperation, and loss of U.S. influence globally. The cutbacks are seen as particularly damaging to HIV programs in South Africa and other critical health initiatives.
As termination letters reach USAID partners worldwide, questions arise over the future of America's foreign assistance strategy. Observers emphasize the need for transparency and a reassessment of priorities to maintain global health security and diplomatic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNICEF Warns of Rising Child Casualties and Humanitarian Crisis Amid Escalating Violence in West Bank
M23 Rebels' Advance Sparks Humanitarian Crisis in Congo
NGOs Face Crisis as Foreign Aid Freezes Amid US-China Tensions
UNHCR Urges Action as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in the DRC Amid Insecurity and Displacement
Ceasefire Violations in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens