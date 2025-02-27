Left Menu

Shockwave: Trump Administration Slashes 90% of USAID Foreign Aid Contracts

The Trump administration has drastically reduced USAID's foreign aid contracts by 90%, causing widespread outrage among health groups and NGOs. This decision threatens to terminate vital programs addressing hunger and disease globally. Experts warn that this move will compromise American influence and neglect global health crises, including HIV treatment in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:27 IST

In a move shrouded in controversy, the Trump administration announced a significant cutback of USAID's foreign aid contracts, slashing them by 90%. Non-governmental organizations and health groups have expressed shock at the decision, which could dismantle essential humanitarian programs combating hunger and disease worldwide.

The termination of thousands of USAID contracts has sparked fears of widespread instability, with critics claiming the move will lead to increased migration, desperation, and loss of U.S. influence globally. The cutbacks are seen as particularly damaging to HIV programs in South Africa and other critical health initiatives.

As termination letters reach USAID partners worldwide, questions arise over the future of America's foreign assistance strategy. Observers emphasize the need for transparency and a reassessment of priorities to maintain global health security and diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

