Supreme Court Upholds Arrest Powers Under GST and Customs Laws

The Supreme Court has affirmed the constitutional validity of the powers granted to authorized officers under the Customs laws and the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act to make arrests. The bench, including Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justices Bela M Trivedi, and MM Sundresh, dismissed challenges against these provisions.

According to the court's ruling, the powers to make arrests are consistent with constitutional provisions, emphasizing the broad legislative competence under Article 246-A. This article grants Parliament the power to create laws concerning GST, including measures against tax evasion. The court reasoned that the impugned provisions are essential for effective tax collection.

In rejecting the petitioners' arguments against Sections 69 and 70 of the CGST Act, the court maintained that the legislative framework supports penalties and prosecution mechanisms necessary for GST enforcement. Additionally, parallels drawn with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act reinforced the consistency of these powers with the law. The court concluded by upholding the legality of the arrest powers challenged.

(With inputs from agencies.)