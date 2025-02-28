Miliband's Mission to Mend Energy Ties with China

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is set to visit China in March to resume discussions on energy cooperation. This development comes as the Labour government aims to strengthen UK-China relations, which have been challenging under previous administrations. Sources revealed that Miliband will travel to Beijing from March 17-19.

The Labour government seeks to re-evaluate prior strategies regarding China, particularly in terms of attracting Chinese investment to the UK. While nuclear power remains off the table, talks will focus on clean energy collaborations and ensuring energy security during Miliband's meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Hongzhi.

In addition to these talks, Miliband plans to attract Chinese private investors by highlighting opportunities in the UK. This visit marks the latest effort by the UK to improve diplomatic and economic relations with China, now confirmed as Britain's fifth-largest trading partner.

