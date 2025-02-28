Left Menu

Miliband's Mission to Mend Energy Ties with China

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will visit China to restart energy cooperation talks and engage with Chinese investors. This initiative underscores the Labour government's emphasis on strengthening UK-China ties amid strained relations between China, the US, and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:55 IST
Miliband's Mission to Mend Energy Ties with China

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is set to visit China in March to resume discussions on energy cooperation. This development comes as the Labour government aims to strengthen UK-China relations, which have been challenging under previous administrations. Sources revealed that Miliband will travel to Beijing from March 17-19.

The Labour government seeks to re-evaluate prior strategies regarding China, particularly in terms of attracting Chinese investment to the UK. While nuclear power remains off the table, talks will focus on clean energy collaborations and ensuring energy security during Miliband's meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Hongzhi.

In addition to these talks, Miliband plans to attract Chinese private investors by highlighting opportunities in the UK. This visit marks the latest effort by the UK to improve diplomatic and economic relations with China, now confirmed as Britain's fifth-largest trading partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025