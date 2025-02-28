Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Military Supplies

Ukraine's military claims to have targeted and hit Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar and a thermobaric weapons warehouse in the occupied Donetsk region. These facilities reportedly supply resources to the Russian military. The strikes were announced on the Telegram messaging app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian forces have declared a successful attack on critical Russian military supply sites. According to reports, strikes were carried out against Russia's Ilsky oil refinery and a thermobaric weapons warehouse situated within the Russia-occupied Donetsk region.

Authorities revealed that the Ilsky facility is strategically vital as it plays a crucial role in fueling the Russian military's ongoing operations. The targeted attack was publicized through Ukraine's general staff on the Telegram messaging platform.

This development marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict, as Ukraine intensifies its military efforts to undercut Russia's supply chains and weaken its military presence in the region.

