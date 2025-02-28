Rising Temperatures Threaten India's Wheat Harvest
India is forecasted to experience above-average temperatures in March, posing a threat to winter crops like wheat. This could impact wheat production and lead to relaxed import taxes to manage potential shortages. The country aims to avoid costly imports following poor yields in previous years.
India is bracing for above-average temperatures in March, following a warmer-than-usual February, according to the state-run India Meteorological Department. This climate condition could negatively impact winter crops like wheat, chickpea, and rapeseed across most regions in the country.
The nation, known as the world's second-largest wheat producer, is banking on a successful harvest in 2025 to steer clear of expensive imports after experiencing three consecutive years of poor crop yields. Nevertheless, rising temperatures could lead to a fourth consecutive year of decreased yields, forcing officials to reconsider the 40% import tax to allow private traders to fulfill shortages with overseas shipments.
Experts have pointed out that March 2025 might be one of the warmest on record for India, posing threats to the vital wheat crops, especially in the northern and central regions. In 2022, India faced similar circumstances, prompting a ban on wheat exports due to the deterioration of crops caused by unusually high temperatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- temperatures
- crops
- wheat
- harvest
- imports
- production
- agriculture
- heatwave
- trade
ALSO READ
Sanctions and Strikes: The Unfolding Crisis in Russian Oil Production
India's Trade Deficit Narrows as Gold Imports Decline in January 2025
Ukraine Boosts Gas Imports Amid Russian Missile Strikes
Russian Oil Production Resilience Amid Sanctions
Yellow Peas Import Curbs: Boosting Domestic Production and Farmer Interests