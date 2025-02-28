Rising Temperatures Threaten India's Wheat Harvest

India is bracing for above-average temperatures in March, following a warmer-than-usual February, according to the state-run India Meteorological Department. This climate condition could negatively impact winter crops like wheat, chickpea, and rapeseed across most regions in the country.

The nation, known as the world's second-largest wheat producer, is banking on a successful harvest in 2025 to steer clear of expensive imports after experiencing three consecutive years of poor crop yields. Nevertheless, rising temperatures could lead to a fourth consecutive year of decreased yields, forcing officials to reconsider the 40% import tax to allow private traders to fulfill shortages with overseas shipments.

Experts have pointed out that March 2025 might be one of the warmest on record for India, posing threats to the vital wheat crops, especially in the northern and central regions. In 2022, India faced similar circumstances, prompting a ban on wheat exports due to the deterioration of crops caused by unusually high temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)