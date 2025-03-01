Left Menu

Avalanche Strikes Mana Village: 50 Rescued, Four Dead in Uttarakhand Tragedy

An avalanche in Mana village, Uttarakhand, has claimed four lives, with 50 people rescued in a major operation led by the Indian Army and ITBP. The rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather but resumed with enhanced support from helicopters and UAVs. Connectivity issues persist in the region amid ongoing search operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:56 IST
Avalanche struck near Mana village in Chamoli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll from the devastating avalanche in Mana village, near Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, has risen to four, as confirmed by an official on Saturday. The Defence Public Relations Officer, Dehradun, reported that four individuals lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding in Central Command, informed that all possible assistance, including UAVs and radars, would be utilized once the weather permits. 'We are employing air efforts to evacuate casualties and aim to complete operations in coordination with all agencies by this evening,' he added.

Chamoli district magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, stated that the rescue mission commenced yesterday, resulting in the rescue of 33 workers. Today, 17 more have been saved, bringing the total to 50. Search operations to locate the missing continue, motivated by reports of 55 Border Roads Organisation workers caught in the avalanche after it hit their camp.

Rescue efforts stopped on Friday evening due to adverse weather, resuming only as conditions improved, supported by helicopters. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cited excessive snowfall as a barrier to progress.

Conducting an aerial survey of the affected area, Chief Minister Dhami noted over five blocks lacked electricity and internet. He pledged to restore connectivity swiftly and mentioned more than 200 personnel were engaged in rescue tasks.

With 50 out of 55 individuals now rescued, operations continue to secure those remaining. The rescued are being treated in Jyotirmath, with referrals available if further care is necessary. Dhami visited the survivors in the Army Hospital, ensuring no resource shortages hinder the efforts, reinforced by central assistance.

District Magistrate Tiwari informed the Minister of the avalanche near Mana Pass, describing proactive rescue actions by ITBP and the Army. He noted 57 BRO workers lived in containers there, two of whom were on leave. While acknowledging the high-level collaboration, Tiwari highlighted four helicopters from the central and state governments have successfully relocated 25 workers to safety so far.

Praising the teamwork of ITBP and the Army, Tiwari credited an NDRF team of 28 for their commendable expertise in ongoing rescue operations, optimistic about soon saving the remaining workers.

