AIADMK Criticizes BJP's Boycott of Delimitation Meeting, Alleges Secret Pact with DMK
AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticized BJP's boycott of an all-party meeting on the delimitation's impact on Tamil Nadu, alleging a secret understanding with DMK. Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K Annamalai, countered by accusing DMK of spreading 'imaginary fears' about the delimitation exercise, urging truthful dialogue.
In a developing political narrative in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticized the BJP's decision to boycott an all-party meeting concerning the impact of delimitation on the state, alleging a secret pact with the DMK.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, however, defended the party's stance by accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of misconstruing the delimitation process, accusing him of spreading unwarranted fears. Annamalai emphasized the need for clarity while dismissing the current narrative as misleading.
Meanwhile, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva highlighted the potential political disadvantages for southern states, advocating for increased representation and voicing concerns about the implications of delimitation on Tamil Nadu's political dynamics.
