Clearlake Acquires Majority Stake in ModMed

In a significant business move, Clearlake Capital has announced it will purchase a majority stake in Modernizing Medicine (ModMed), effectively valuing the healthcare technology company at $5.3 billion.

This strategic acquisition is anticipated to bolster ModMed's efforts in providing cutting-edge software solutions specifically designed for healthcare professionals.

The deal, representing a major step for both companies, underscores Clearlake's commitment to expanding its footprint in the healthcare technology sector, a growing market driven by innovation and specialized digital tools.

