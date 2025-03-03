Left Menu

Clearlake Acquires Majority Stake in ModMed

Clearlake Capital is set to acquire a majority stake in Modernizing Medicine (ModMed), valuing the healthcare technology company at $5.3 billion. The deal is expected to fuel ModMed's growth and innovation in delivering specialized software solutions to healthcare professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 04:07 IST
Clearlake Acquires Majority Stake in ModMed

In a significant business move, Clearlake Capital has announced it will purchase a majority stake in Modernizing Medicine (ModMed), effectively valuing the healthcare technology company at $5.3 billion.

This strategic acquisition is anticipated to bolster ModMed's efforts in providing cutting-edge software solutions specifically designed for healthcare professionals.

The deal, representing a major step for both companies, underscores Clearlake's commitment to expanding its footprint in the healthcare technology sector, a growing market driven by innovation and specialized digital tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025