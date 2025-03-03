Clearlake Acquires Majority Stake in ModMed
Clearlake Capital is set to acquire a majority stake in Modernizing Medicine (ModMed), valuing the healthcare technology company at $5.3 billion. The deal is expected to fuel ModMed's growth and innovation in delivering specialized software solutions to healthcare professionals.
In a significant business move, Clearlake Capital has announced it will purchase a majority stake in Modernizing Medicine (ModMed), effectively valuing the healthcare technology company at $5.3 billion.
This strategic acquisition is anticipated to bolster ModMed's efforts in providing cutting-edge software solutions specifically designed for healthcare professionals.
The deal, representing a major step for both companies, underscores Clearlake's commitment to expanding its footprint in the healthcare technology sector, a growing market driven by innovation and specialized digital tools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
