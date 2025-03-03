Cryptocurrencies Soar Amid Global Market Uncertainty

Global financial markets faced a tense start to the week, as investors anxiously anticipated potential new tariffs while cryptocurrencies experienced a rally. President Trump revealed intentions to include five digital assets in a new U.S. strategic reserve, causing a surge in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Asian shares saw moderate gains. Notably, Japan's Nikkei rose by 1%, as manufacturers showed resilience. Meanwhile, European futures showed slight improvements following efforts by leaders to stabilize the Ukraine conflict amidst economic uncertainty in the U.S.

With vital U.S. economic updates on the horizon, including payroll reports, market watchers are bracing for potential shifts in interest rates. In commodities, gold and oil prices nudged upwards amid expectations of geopolitical developments influencing trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)