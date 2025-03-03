Left Menu

Cryptocurrencies Soar Amid Global Market Uncertainty

Asian markets experienced cautious gains as investors awaited decisions on tariffs, while cryptocurrencies surged following President Trump's announcement of cryptos in U.S. reserves. Bitcoin rose 10%, and European leaders worked on a Ukraine peace plan. Market tensions were elevated due to U.S. economic data, tariffs, and upcoming payroll reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:14 IST
Cryptocurrencies Soar Amid Global Market Uncertainty

Global financial markets faced a tense start to the week, as investors anxiously anticipated potential new tariffs while cryptocurrencies experienced a rally. President Trump revealed intentions to include five digital assets in a new U.S. strategic reserve, causing a surge in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Asian shares saw moderate gains. Notably, Japan's Nikkei rose by 1%, as manufacturers showed resilience. Meanwhile, European futures showed slight improvements following efforts by leaders to stabilize the Ukraine conflict amidst economic uncertainty in the U.S.

With vital U.S. economic updates on the horizon, including payroll reports, market watchers are bracing for potential shifts in interest rates. In commodities, gold and oil prices nudged upwards amid expectations of geopolitical developments influencing trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

