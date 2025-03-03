Manipur's Crackdown: Illegal Weapons Surrendered Amid Arrests and Seizures

In an encouraging development for law enforcement in Manipur, civilians and community groups are responding to appeals from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla by surrendering illegally held weapons. This initiative is supported by public awareness campaigns spearheaded by the District Police, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force. Over the weekend, the public surrendered a total of 20 illegal weapons at various locations, including Imphal East, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Imphal West Districts.

Adding to the enforcement's successes, Manipur police have arrested two individuals in connection to drug trafficking, seizing 20 soap cases suspected to contain brown sugar, amounting to 828 grams, as well as a four-wheeler. These arrests took place in the Senapati district, near the KSTC waste dumping area. In a separate operation, two active cadres of the insurgent group KCP (PWG) were apprehended in the Imphal-East District. The captured individuals were reportedly involved in illegal arms transportation and extortion activities targeting civilians, businesses, and government officials.

Authorities recovered several items from these arrests and raids, including two 9mm pistols equipped with magazines, two Chinese-made hand grenades, and ten rounds of 9mm ammunition. Additional security actions included the dismantling of an illegal bunker in the Kangpokpi District, enhancing safety and security for the local populace.

In preceding operations, a significant cache of arms and explosives was uncovered during a search in the Sairemkhul area within the Imphal West district. Conducted by security forces, these sweeping search missions targeted the fringe and vulnerable zones of the hill and valley Districts. Among the confiscated arsenal were multiple firearms, including a 5.56 mm INSAS Light Machine Gun complete with ammunition, an AK-56 rifle, and several Self-Loading Rifles with various rounds. Security forces also recovered a 9 mm SMG Carbine, a .303 rifle, and a double-barrel shotgun, showcasing the scale of illegal weaponry being addressed through these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)