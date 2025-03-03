Sabotage Suspected: Gotland's Water Pump Mystery

Swedish police announced on Monday their investigation into suspected sabotage of a water pump on Gotland, a Baltic Sea island, following a power cut to the pump on Sunday.

The fault alarm for the pump was received at 1630 GMT by Gotland's municipality water and sewage unit. This potential sabotage might have deprived the entire island of water, Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported, quoting anonymous sources.

According to a police statement, technicians discovered an opened electrical cabinet at the site, with a cable pulled to cut power. While the pump is now operational, police have not arrested anyone related to the incident.

