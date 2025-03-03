Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Social Media Blocking Without Notice

The Supreme Court has demanded the Centre's explanation on a PIL against blocking social media content without user notice. The Software Freedom Law Centre claims that intermediaries like X (formerly Twitter) remove posts sans user notification, a breach of natural justice principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:13 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Social Media Blocking Without Notice
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a notification to the Centre after a Public Interest Litigation was filed, challenging the practice of blocking social media accounts or posts without notifying the account holder. Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih requested a response from the Centre within six weeks regarding this issue raised by the Software Freedom Law Centre. The plea highlights that platforms, such as X (formerly known as Twitter), often take down posts following government instructions without informing the account operator.

Representing the petitioner, senior advocate Indira Jaising argued that while the government has the right to remove content, it is essential to notify the individual who posted the content to uphold natural justice principles. The existing law requires that notice should be served either to the person responsible or the intermediary, Jaising pointed out.

During the proceedings, the bench expressed a preliminary view that if the post's author can be identified, then the individual deserves a hearing before the post's removal. The petitioner is contesting specific regulations within the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. However, Jaising clarified that the challenge does not question the government's authority to order removals under Section 69A of the IT Act, but rather the lack of notification to the person who shared the information publicly. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025