Telangana Chief Minister Advocates for State's Water Rights and Development Funds

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by State Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, engaged in talks with Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil in New Delhi, addressing key state issues.

They highlighted the dispute over the Krishna River water allocations, affecting states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Both leaders underscored that Andhra Pradesh's actions are depriving Telangana farmers of crucial water resources. These concerns were part of broader discussions on various pending projects requiring central approval.

In parallel, CM Reddy communicated with Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy to press for the release of substantial funds - Rs 1,63,559.31 crore - for underfunded projects. Despite prior meetings with national leaders, resources have been withheld, complicating state development plans. The Chief Minister continues to advocate for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, seeking endorsement from Prime Minister Modi.

